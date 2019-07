SEGAMAT: A rubber tapper who was alleged to have murdered two senior citizens in a robbery at Buloh Kasap yesterday was remanded for seven days beginning today.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Salina Omar who allowed for the suspect, 33, to be remanded until July 19 to help in the investigations.

The suspect who wore a white t-shirt and red short pants arrived at the Segamat Court Complex at about 9.30am.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that two male senior citizens, aged 74 and 60, were slashed to death in two separate locations by a man with a parang who ran amok and randomly attacked people.

Segamat District Police Deputy Chief, Deputy Superintendent Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said investigations were still being conducted into the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama