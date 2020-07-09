Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee celebration kicks off with full patriotism

PUTRAJAYA: The launch of the three-month-long Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee celebration was held in the full spirit of unity and patriotism despite the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) still in force to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

It was graced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Perdana Putra Building here.

The Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee celebration is organised in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebration this year.

The launch event began with the special address by Muhyiddin, in which he touched on the important aspect of unity among the people regardless of their race, religion, culture and belief.

The Prime Minister then joined the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, six schoolchildren and seven university students representing Rukun Negara clubs and secretariats in reciting the pledge of Rukun Negara.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the official logo of the Rukun Negara Golden Jubilee celebration, which was created through the cooperation between the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Information Department, and Karangkraf Media Group. — Bernama