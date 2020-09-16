Rukun Negara should be appreciated as a way of life for Malaysians - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: Rukun Negara which is the national philosophy, and central and key to strong unity in the country should be appreciated as a way of life for Malaysians and in shaping the country’s future.

Trustee of the Malaysia Unity Foundation, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said Rukun Negara was an agenda for national unity, hence it is important for the people of this country to practise it as their way of life.

“I hope, regardless of the political party that rules, Rukun Negara is given wider exposure for all levels of society,” he said after being a guest of the special programme, ‘Rukun Negara Hour’, by Bernama TV and Bernama Radio, here, today.

Lee also said that Rukun Negara should be the guiding principle in life and given exposure, especially among the young generation as they are the future leaders of the country.

However, he stressed that exposure to Rukun Negara depended on three factors or the three Ps -- pendidikan, penghayatan dan pengamalan (education, appreciation and practice) -- towards acceptance by every level of society.

He suggested that the Education Ministry carry out a study on teaching the Rukun Negara in a way that would help students not just memorise the five principles, but really understand and cherish each one.

“In my opinion, teaching of the Rukun Negara should be part of the school syllabus....it should start in school as the school is a very important place or channel to promote unity,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, well-known film producer and director, Datuk Rosyam Nor who was also a guest of the programme, hoped that the government would think of doing research and development (R&D) for the country’s arts industry.

He said such R&D could create a blueprint for the direction of this industry, which could have a big impact on the country in promoting Malaysia at the international level.

“I understand that in South Korea, they have spent millions to do R&D, out of which they’ve reaped billions today.

“I feel that for R&D in Malaysia, we should not be calling only those from the (arts) industry but all the relevant experts in their respective fields so that together, we can come up with a fantastic blueprint,” he added.

Towards this, he hoped the government would not see the local arts industry as insignificant as it could play an important role in all forms of development in the country, including the economy and culture.

During the programme, viewers were also entertained by local artistes, Ernie Zakri and Naim Daniel. -Bernama