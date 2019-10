PUTRAJAYA: Rural communities are being urged to seize the opportunity to improve their economy to ensure they are not left behind when compared to city folks, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Through the organisation of the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUD) 2019, he said entrepreneurs had many opportunities to enhance their business performance.

“At KUD there is an opportunity to make a lot of money through the various methods presented here.

“I hope everyone will work hard because the government’s intention is to get the rural community to be on equal footing (economically) with people in the city,“ he told the media after a walkabout at KUD 2019 in Putrajaya today.

During the walkabout Dr Mahathir was accompanied by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

He said various products were available at KUD including all kinds of machinery that could help entrepreneurs to increase their production volume.

“Rural communities need to upgrade their industries using machines, at KUD the machines on sale are not too expensive,“ he said.

During the 90-minute walkabout, Dr Mahathir also took the opportunity to look at locally-made machines that can make curry puffs and ‘kuih kapit’ (love letters).

KUD 2019 is held for five days from Oct 17-21 at the compound of Palace of Justice, Precinct 3, Putrajaya. — Bernama