Russian Knights honoured to fly again in LIMA

LANGKAWI: Russian Knights, an air force unit from Russia, expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to perform aerial aerobatics for the seventh time at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23).

Since Russian Knights first appearance at LIMA in 1991, the group chief of pilot, Col Andrev Alekseev said his team was very glad and honoured to fly Russia’s aircrafts in the Malaysian skyline.

“This year’s air show is very nice and we see a lot of our partners from other countries flying their fighter jets.

“We would like to emphasise that the LIMA this year has been organised well with the host doing a great job, not only for the exhibition but also for the air show,” he told media when met at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) compound, here today.

The Russian Knights, better known as Russikiye Vityazi, are flying six Sukhoi SU-35SM and one SU-30 in the air show during the five days of LIMA ‘23, from May 23 to May 27.

In the air force team air show, six SU-35SM aircraft started the show by displaying aerial aerobatics and ended with a solo flight of SU-30 aircraft.

Commenting further, Alekseev said the involvement in LIMA ‘23 will continue to help the Russian Knights demonstrate the capabilities of Russian aircraft.

“As well as to promote aviation equipment to the international market,” he said.

Other than Russian Knights, LIMA ‘23 also showcased international aerobatic teams from Indonesia known as Jupiter, China (August 1st) and South Korea (Black Eagles). - Bernama