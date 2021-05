SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today stressed that the state government did not reject the implementation of a full-scaled Movement Control Order (MCO) to be in the state, but requested the matter to be looked at in a holistic manner.

He said his office also wanted to find out if the MCO was to be implemented as a constraint measure aimed at preventing the uncontrolled spread of the disease.

“If the purpose is to stop the spread, we have to do more screening tests, otherwise it will spread at home. If the goal is to expedite vaccination, then we have to do so.

“This measure may be necessary, but it has to have a lifespan, and it is necessary to look at the relevant aspects, including the data of those affected by the MCO, and the government’s ability to implement it,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Amirudin said he would recommend several proposals on the preparations for the implementation of the MCO, including on whether it should be implemented in a full-scaled manner, during meetings scheduled with the Federal government tomorrow and Friday.

Amiruddin said the power to implement the full MCO lied with the National Security Council and the Federal government, however, he requested holistic consideration on aspects such as the impact on mental health and loss of income prior to making any decision.

The number of infections in Selangor today increased drastically to 2,251, over 500 more than the 1,743 cases reported yesterday.

The state government today also launched the Selangor Prihatin Humanitarian Fund in an effort to raise up to RM1 million in funds to be channelled to the Palestinian people through the Selangor Peduli Palestine Mission.

Amirudin said the campaign, which was launched with non-governmental organisation (NGO) Global Peace Mission Malaysia, would be implemented for 10 days starting today.

He said the Selangor Peduli Palestine Mission was the first project under this fund to be approved by the State Executive Council and tax exemption facilities were also offered to those who contributed.

“We are targeting the setting up of the Selangor Aid Truck through this mission, where assistance to the Palestinians will be provided in the form of ambulances and multi-purpose vehicles equipped with medicines because it is urgently needed, especially in Gaza,“ he said. — Bernama