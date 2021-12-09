S’wak supports security forces alumni involvement in development

KUCHING: Former police and other security forces personnel are believed to be able to continue to contribute to the development of the community after leaving the service due to their high level of discipline, said Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that was the reason why many of them (former security forces personnel) in Sarawak were entrusted as longhouse chiefs, village heads and even Pemanca and Temenggung after leaving the service.

In this regard, he said, the Sarawak government fully supported the involvement of the security forces alumni associations in various community and economic development activities in the state.

Abang Johari, when launching the Sarawak Police Alumni Association website and logo at the state police contingent headquarters here today, also advised the association’s leadership to manage it well so that it will expand and be able to help the association members economically and socially.

Citing an example, he said the top leadership of the association can study the potential of the existing agriculture sector that can be developed, such as vertical farming, which was increasingly being used to generate income.

“It is time for them to diversify their efforts and activities that can contribute from various aspects of modern agricultural development such as an agro park or modern farming,” he said. — Bernama