Saarani dismisses speculation of move to topple Perak govt

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today dismissed speculation that there was a movement to topple the Perak Unity Government.

He said Perak Opposition Leader Razman Zakaria’s statement claiming that some assemblymen had come to see him (Razman) was deliberately made to create the perception that there was friction and instability in the state government.

“The state government is not only strong and stable, but is getting stronger, driven by the spirit of togetherness, responsibility and determination, including to succeed in every agenda outlined in the 2030 Perak Sejahtera plan,“ he told a press conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here.

All assemblymen under the Perak Unity Government, except for Kepayang assemblyman Nga Kor Ming who is currently in Japan and Keranji assemblyman Koo Haai Yen who arrived late, were present during the press conference.

Yesterday, the media reported that Razman, who is also Perak PAS commissioner, claimed that a number of assemblymen had met him, which led to rumours that there was a movement to topple the state government.

Meanwhile, Saarani advised all parties, especially Razman, to embrace responsible politics and stop political polemics that would not benefit the state.

He also said that there was a possibility that a police report would be lodged against Razman.

“It is not impossible that we will eventually make a police report because the statement is seditious,” he said. - Bernama