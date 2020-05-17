Sabah Bersatu denies assemblymen returning to Umno

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar today dismissed claims that several of its state assemblymen are leaving the party to rejoin Umno.

He said such speculation was created by some parties who were not happy with Bersatu’s presence in the state and was trying to create rifts between the political partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He added all members of parliament (MPs) and assemblymen are standing firmly behind the leadership of the state’s Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

“The main objective of Bersatu in Sabah is to ensure that the people’s struggle in terms of community and state development.

“This was further boosted with the appointed of Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee as the Sabah Development Action Council chairman and federal Agriculture and Food Industries Minister,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairul Firdaus was responding to a news report claiming that five Sabah Bersatu representatives are planning to return to Sabah Umno.

He added the PN government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other Cabinet members had shown remarkable success in handling the COVID-19 crisis in the country. — Bernama