Sabah buys nearly 15 million face masks for people

TAWAU: The Sabah government bought nearly 15 million face masks and hand sanitisers for the people in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said more than 200 schools in Sabah have been supplied with face masks and hand sanitisers before their reopening on June 24.

“This is so that when the schools reopen, not only social distancing is important but face masks should also be worn,“ he told reporters after handing over keys to Bubul Ria People’s Housing Project (PPR) units, here today.

Sixty families received the rent-to-own housing units after their homes in Kampung Sri Aman here were destroyed in a fire on June 4. - Bernama