Sabah cabinet meets in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Cabinet held its weekly meeting here today, the first meeting it has convened outside the capital city of Kota Kinabalu following the establishment of the new government in the state after the 14th general election last year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal chaired the meeting at the headquarters of the Sabah Forestry Department at Batu 6, Jalan Labuk.

He arrived for the meeting at 11am after a walkabout in the Sandakan market with the DAP candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election, Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

The Cabinet meetings are usually held at the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama