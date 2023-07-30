Sabah customs seize 100kg drugs worth RM3.36 mln

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department busted an attempt to smuggle in 101.95 kilogrammes of syabu worth RM3.36 million through the Sepanggar Port on Wednesday (July 26), said its director-general Datuk Zazuli Johan.

According to Zazuli, the drugs were sized at 5pm by Customs officers from the Narcotics Division, Enforcement Operation Unit and the Customs Operational Battle Force Response Assault team who carried out the raid following investigations and surveillance after the arrival of a suspicious container from Port Klang, Selangor.

“The container arrived with a mixture of products and upon carrying out a thorough inspection, nine suspicious looking boxes were inspected. The boxes were found to contain drugs, either (Methamphetamine or syabu).

“The drugs were packaged as detergent packets and placed among a branded detergent packing. The drugs had been packed in detergent packing to fool the authorities,” he told reporters during a press conference, here today.

Zazuli said no one was arrested during the raid but investigations are being carried out to identify those involved in sending as well as the intended recipient. The address of the recipient was labelled as a condominium unit in Likas, here.

He added that the modus operandi was to smuggle in drugs through containers with the products declared as washing detergent.

Zazuli said investigations would be carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that as of July 25, Sabah Customs had seized 122.91kg of drugs worth RM7.66 million. -Bernama