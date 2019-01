KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Labour Department (JTK) has urged all employers in the state to comply with the nation’s minimum wage requirements of RM1,100 or RM5.29 per hour effective Jan 1.

Sabah Labour Department director Kamal Pardi said employers who failed to comply with the minimum wage requirements would have action taken against them under the Minimum Wages Order (Amendment) 2018 and if convicted, they would have a fine not exceeding RM10,000 per employee.

“Unpaid workers according to the new rates set up are required to report to the nearest labour office to enable follow-up action to be taken,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said following the implementation of the minimum wage order, the department had conducted an inspection of employers in Sabah since the beginning of January through its 15 branch offices to ensure that each employer complied with the instructions.

He said the minimum wage order applied to all local and non-resident employees, except for domestic maids.

Meanwhile, Kamal said last year, 13 employers were charged and fined RM37,450 for offences under the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011. A total of 1,000 notices of compliance were also issued out of the 7,136 employers on whom checks were conducted. — Bernama