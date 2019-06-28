Sabah F&B industry to be eligible for sugar import permits soon: Chong

KUCHING: The liberalisation of the sugar supply policy, via the issuance of sugar import licences, will be implemented in Sabah soon.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen said so far, the whole food and beverage (F&B) industry in Sarawak was happy with the liberalisation policy as it had reduced their costs of production tremendously, with savings of about RM1,000 per tonne of sugar.

“The APs are directly issued to the manufacturers, without any middleman transaction or ‘rent-seeking alibaba’ which is the hallmark of the previous administration.

“The sugar industry is just the tip of the iceberg. Other sectors like the rice industry, medical and medical equipment supply, Puspakom (vehicle inspection), telecommunication industry, etc all have tremendous impact on our everyday lives,” he said in a statement today.

Chong said one F&B manufacturer in Sarawak obtained the sugar import licence late last year after applying earlier in the year.

Eight more F&B manufacturers subsequently applied and got their approved permits (APs) to import sugar in June this year, he said.

On the sugar AP application, Chong said any F&B manufacturer could write in to the ministry to apply.

He said there was no restriction or closing date for such applications, except that the sugar imported must be for the applicants’ own use for production.

Prior to the liberalisation policy, the two sugar refiners based in the peninsula, namely MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM) and Central Sugar Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR), have enjoyed the exclusive rights to supply sugar to the whole country. - Bernama