Sabah gambling syndicates shifting base to rural areas: Cops

TAWAU: Gambling syndicates in Sabah are now shifting their operations into rural areas and villages, police said yesterday.

With this new modus operandi, these syndicates are conducting their illegal activities in isolated areas in a bid to outmanoeuvre the police, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said.

He said they have been found to set up base in locations that can only be accessible by motorcycles.

“However, we will continue to act against these syndicates, we will not compromise with illegal gambling activities in Sabah,” he told reporters after attending the handing over of duty ceremony of the Tawau district police chief here.

Omar said all district police chiefs have been instructed to carry out operations to curb illegal gambling in their respective jurisdictions.

“We must also conduct daily operations on illegal gambling at entertainment centres including cyber cafes,” he said.

Omar also urged the public to share information of illegal gambling activities in the state, while also welcoming a recent state government decision to ban mini casinos and slot machines in Sabah.

At present there are 43 licensed gambling premises which are subject to government regulations and conditions, he said.

The handover of duties ceremony saw ACP Peter Umbuas appointed as Tawau police district chief, taking over duties from deputy chief Supt Nor Azizulkifli Mansor, who was acting Tawau police chief for two months. - Bernama