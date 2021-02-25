Sabah gets first batch of Covid-19 vaccine

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25: Sabah has taken delivery of its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, which was launched yesterday.

A special aircraft carrying the vaccine landed at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here at 12.40 pm today.

Flight TH314, operated by Raya Airways, was flown by Kapten Muhamad Noazli Muhamad Najib, with First Officer Ravindran Santhanam as his assistant.

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, Community Development and People’s Well-being Minister Shahelmy Yahya and Special Functions Minister Datuk Arifin Arif were at the airport to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is scheduled to be sent to the storage centre at Hospital Queen Elizabeth here and the storage centre at Hospital Keningau in Keningau today.

Masidi is scheduled to hold a press conference today to give details on the vaccine and Sabah’s vaccination exercise, which is expected to be launched by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who will receive the first jab, on March 4.- Bernama