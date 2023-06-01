Sabah is calm for now, no change in state government: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The political situation in Sabah has been calm with no change whatsoever in the state government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said he was assured of the situation in Sabah after contacting Chief Minister cum Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah UMNO chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Anwar said the matter had also been discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is UMNO President, and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“Sabah is calm at the moment.

“I don’t think there will be any development (on a change in state government), but I was informed that there are several issues and I have asked the Chief Minister to discuss the matters wisely with our friends in Sabah,” he said in a voice message shared with the media through WhatsApp today.

Prior to this, there was an allegation that a certain party had obtained the majority support of the Sabah State Assembly to form a new state government.

The Sabah State Assembly has 79 seats, comprising 73 elected assemblymen and six appointed assemblymen.

The Sabah government currently has the support of 59 assemblymen comprising 29 from GRS, 17 from Barisan Nasional, seven from Pakatan Harapan, three from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, one each from Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah as well as one independent.

Meanwhile, on the rumours of the purported “London Move” to topple his Unity Government, Anwar jokingly said: “London Move is so far away (and expensive), it should be cheaper, it should be Kajang Move.”

It was previously reported that there was a move involving several political leaders, including from UMNO and the opposition, to topple Anwar’s Unity Government and they were alleged to have held their secret meeting in London recently. - Bernama