KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Sabah have recorded 14 fish bombing cases until to date.

Sabah MMEA director Maritime Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said that, of the total, three cases were recorded this year.

‘’Nineteen individuals have been detained. However, no arrests were made this year when the perpetrators fled while enforcement operations were being conducted,’’ he told a media conference here today.

He said that most of the cases occurred on the east coast of Sabah and Kota Kinabalu.

In the meantime, he said that MMEA would boost the monitoring of fish bombing activities at the oil rigs off Sabah to prevent untoward incidents. — Bernama