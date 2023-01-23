Sabah on the right track to progress: Hajiji

SANDAKAN: Sabah is now on the right track, with the state government having done its best to make the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan a success in advancing the state, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) today.

Therefore, he hoped that the state government and the people in Sabah would continue to unite and focus on fulfilling the state’s development agenda.

“Today, I am happy that we have an inclusive government, a combination of members from Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

“It is important that we all function as a united team by sharing common aspirations that are built on trust and mutual respect. Let us unite to ensure that this administration runs smoothly,” he said at the Sandakan Chinese New Year open house organised by DAP here.

Hajiji said if the people and the government continue to unite to focus on fulfilling the state’s development agenda, Sabah would continue to increase its revenue collection and investments, which exceeded RM6.6 billion and RM33.4 billion, respectively last year.

Regarding this year’s Chinese New Year, which is designated as the Year of the Rabbit, he said the rabbit in the Chinese zodiac, is associated with peace, prosperity and longevity.

“May this Year of the Rabbit take us forward and the people will live in peace and be able to deal with various challenges, economically and health-wise,“ he added.

He thanked the Chinese community for their support and cooperation in helping the state government to develop Sabah and improve the well-being of the people.

Earlier, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, said political stability in Sabah seemed to have improved under the Hajiji-led unity government.

“Hence, I believe our (Sabah) economy will improve. I believe this Year of the Rabbit will bring more opportunities and wealth for the public,” he added. - Bernama