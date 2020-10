PUTRAJAYA: Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has refuted allegations that the health system in Sabah was collapsing due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said finance had never been an issue in tackling the outbreak as the Finance Division of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) had approved several allocations, including the emergency procurement for Sabah.

“The public is assuming that we are not implementing a good health system or it seems to collapse, but it is not true.

“In terms of hospital capacity (in Sabah), the use of beds is only 52 per cent and the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) has 128 beds with usage at 60 per cent. We also have 26 quarantine and low-risk treatment centres for level one and two cases.

“Right now, we are considering level three patients who are stable and have no risk to get treatment at the quarantine centres. We are also looking at creating six more quarantine and low-risk treatment centres if there is a need,“ he said at a press conference on the developments of Covid-19 at the MOH, here, today. -Bernama

