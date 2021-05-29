Sabah to also implement total lockdown from June 1- Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government will also implement a total lockdown from June 1 until 14 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

In a statement tonight, he said the standard operating procedures for the lockdown would be announced soon.

Hajiji said the Sabah government welcomed the announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on the implementation of a total lockdown nationwide for two weeks.

The government, through a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management today, has decided to implement a total lockdown on the social and economic sectors (first phase) nationwide for 14 days beginning June 1.

Malaysia recorded 8,290 new Covid-19 cases today, 308 of which were reported in Sabah.- Bernama