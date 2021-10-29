Sabah water services commission establishment to solve water problems - Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Water Services Commission will be established to find sustainable solutions to the state’s long standing water supply issues, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. (pix)

The Sabah Works Minister said the function of the Commission is also to supervise and monitor the quality and efficiency of water and sewerage services in the state.

However, he said before the Commission could be set up, amendments must first be made to the Sabah Water Supply Enactment.

“The establishment of this Commission is one of the matters that will be included in the Sabah State Water Department (Jans) Roadmap. We are confident that with this Commission, there will be less bureaucracy and better efficiency in water management,“ he said in a statement here, today.

He was commenting on the proposal by Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man to formulate an enactment to regulate the water supply services industry in the state and ensure separation between its regulatory and operational functions.

Bung Moktar said a forum held yesterday to discuss the establishment of the Commission was also attended by Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury, Works Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mohd Jasmin Juplin and Sabah Water Department director Edward Linkapo.

“To address water supply issues in Sabah, Jans needs about RM13 billion to replace and upgrade water supply systems such as old pipelines and problematic water treatment plants.

“Jans is the only water utility in Malaysia still with department status that manages its own water supply without direct assistance from the Federal government,“ he said.

He added that through the Commission, the state government hoped that the Federal government would assist to cover the high cost of expenses in an effort to improve the water supply system in Sabah. -Bernama