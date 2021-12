KUALA LUMPUR: Former Culture, Arts and Tourism Minister Tan Sri Sabbaruddin Chik (pix) has passed away at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) tonight.

The late former minister who would be celebrating his 80th birthday on Dec 11, took his last breath at 7.45pm.

His special assistant, Datuk Zamri Mohamed who confirmed the matter said he was admitted to PPUM last Sunday after being infected with Covid-19.

-Bernama

More to come