Sacked PKR division chief hits out at Anwar and Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR Bera division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid (pix), who was recently sacked from party over alleged corruption, took a swipe at party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today.

He accused them of twisting the contents of a statement by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to confuse PKR members and the masses.

In a statement posted on social media, Zakaria said Anwar and Saifuddin had repeatedly claimed that his expulsion from PKR was based on recommendations made by the MACC.

“The MACC had said an inquiry on my case has to be conducted by the party’s disciplinary board,” Zakaria said.

“Why was this recommendation by the MACC ignored as I was sacked without an inquiry? This goes against the principle of justice. Such rights are even given to a murderer but denied to me. I have been profusely attacked by Anwar and Saifuddin without mercy.”

Zakaria said the MACC had confirmed that the deputy public prosecutor’s office had decided not to charge him in court over the case.

He urged the party leadership to refrain hoodwinking the public by hiding behind the MACC amd told it to put the situation in order.

Meanwhile, Patriot president Brig-General (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said the MACC should proceed to charge Zakaria and another sacked PKR member Ismail Duhladi if there was evident of their involvement in corruption.

He said under the new government corruption should not be tolerated and if the allegations against the duo are true, it is a shameful act.