Safety of Sanusi, other candidates in state elections guaranteed: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) has his own personal bodyguards, who are police personnel, to look after his safety.

As such, he said, Muhammad Sanusi’s safety during this election campaign is guaranteed.

“Insya Allah, if there is a threat (against Sanusi), these bodyguards will inform the Kedah Police Chief (Datuk Fisol Salleh).

“At the same time, if there are candidates who feel unsafe when going on their campaigns, please lodge a report and we will investigate,“ he told Bernama today.

However, he said that based on monitoring by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on the ground, they found that there was no threat against any candidates.

Police personnel have been deployed to various locations to avoid any untoward incidents during the election in the six states, he added.

He said this when asked to comment on a claim by Alor Setar Member of Parliament Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden claim that Muhammad Sanusi, who is contesting the Jeneri seat, did not attend the Perikatan Nasional’s(PN) political talk at Padang Awam in Sungai Petani, Kedah, last night due to security issues.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the election campaign, including in Kedah, going on in an orderly manner and in accordance with the rules and regulations.

“So far there have been no (untoward) incidents in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu. So, how can there be a security issue in Kedah...if there is, there certainly will be warnings and advice by the security team,” he added.

However, he said, there had been one or two cases of vandalism involving the billboards on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s billboards.

“But in Kedah, we are all witnesses to how calm the campaign is here,” he said when met after meeting traders at Pasar Billion in Alor Setar today. - Bernama