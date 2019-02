KUALA LUMPUR: Training for boat and ferry operators in particular regarding safety audits for water-based transport should be enhanced to prevent accidents, including fire incidents, Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said today.

He said the department was ready to provide training so that all relevant staff in the sector were better prepared in case of an emergency.

“I think after the incident (in Langkawi yesterday), all ferry operators should provide training to their employees through the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and we are ready to cooperate.

“Action should be taken against boat and ferry operators if they violate any laws under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994,“ he said when appearing as a guest on a Bernama Radio show here, today.

He was commenting on the ferry fire incident in Langkawi yesterday, where 52 passengers on board the Dragon Star 1 ferry suffered a harrowing experience when the vessel travelling from the Kuah jetty to Kuala Perlis suddenly caught fire.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz said his ministry had proposed for security guard jobs in schools to be substituted with service from The People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) as a proactive measure in addressing the issue of 12,000 security guards who risk losing their jobs.

“The security guards involved can apply and register as RELA members, and priority will certainly be given to long-serving security guards who have experience in school security,“ he said.

“This move is not new, as many government departments use the services of RELA for their security and it can indirectly reduce the intake of foreign workers in the security sector,“ he said.

He was commenting on media reports regarding the change in the shift system for security guards in schools from two guards for two shifts to one guard for three shifts daily. — Bernama