Saifuddin calls for event organisers to heed Muslim sensitivities

PETALING JAYA: Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) has advised event organisers to respect Muslim sensitivities when organising any event in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, expected to start tomorrow (Mar 23).

Safuddin was referring to the controversial event with skimpily clad Thai men planned to be held on Mar 30, also stating that the event’s management should have “mutual respect” for this nation’s cultural and religious sensitivities, FMT reports.

“The reaction from the public is clear. It is best if such events do not go ahead as they could create uneasiness, (especially) as Muslims worldwide welcome this holy month (Ramadan),” he said during a press conference here today.

“It is everyone’s duty to honour this holy month and take the opportunity to strengthen mutual understanding and respect, and not enter sensitive territory,” he said.

Saifuddin added that the ministry will compile the case facts before deciding to take action against the scandalous event’s organisers.

Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh said that the wing will lodge a police report about the event.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard have strongly opposed the event.

Club Privacy Tun Razak in their Facebook post, promoted the event by highlighting the performance by Thai men in lingerie as “Thai Hot Guy”. Surprisingly, the promotional poster was removed from their Instagram and Facebook pages.

According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Azman Abidin, he was informed by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) that the club had not applied for an entertainment license nor sought permission to hold any events.

Azman said the club’s venue was licensed previously as a restaurant whose license expired in February 2021 to Beijing 9 Sdn Bhd and that DBKL will release a statement on the issue.