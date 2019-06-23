Saifuddin makes pre-dawn surprise visit to wholesale market

KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail surprised many at the Selangor wholesale market in Seri Kembangan, near here today when he dropped by in the wee hours of the morning to check on prices of items sold there.

His visit was part of the ministry’s monitoring exercise of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) that began on May 21 and which ends today.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Saifuddin the visit was to check on whether traders were still complying with the scheme prices besides obtaining feedback from traders and consumers.

“At 4am today, I dropped by the Selangor wholesale market with officers from the ministry’s Nforceteam.

“”Alhamdulilah, checks all around found prices there about the same as the ones fixed during the implementation of the SHMMP scheme. There were enough supplies and quality of items sold were good,” he said.

He said checks will be conducted more frequently to curb hoarding and protect consumer interest.

“Traders are reminded not to raise prices as they like even if the (SHMMP) scheme has ended. They must also comply with consumer laws such as displaying price tags and ensuring their measuring scales are accurate,” he said.

Consumers, meanwhile, can report drastic price hikes or violation of consumer laws on the ministry’s official Facebook page on via its WhatsApp number at 019-2794317.

Saifuddin said if there was cooperation from all quarters, living costs in Malaysia would continue to be reasonable.

A total of 27 items were listed in the SHMMP list in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations this year.

Among others, items included fish such as kembung, selar, selayang and greens such as long beans. — Bernama