SEREMBAN: A construction site in Bandar Sri Sendayan, here, was raided by Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains) and the National Water Services Commission (NWSC), on suspicion of stealing water.

Sains public relations division head Norzita Ismail said that the raid was conducted today at 9.30am.

‘’An inspection found an illegal connection using a 32mm High Density Polyethlene (HDPE) pipe at the site. A checks revealed that the account of the premises had been cut on July 10 due to high outstanding bills.

‘’The illegal supply was channelled to the workers’ kongsi, canteen and five storage tanks. An on site chlorine test proved that the culprits were using treated water belonging to Sains,‘’ she said here today.

In this regard, she said that SPAN had sealed the HDPE pipe at the location to be used as evidence for further action. — Bernama