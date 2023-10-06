Salahuddin: Decision on chicken, egg subsidies a proactive move to help the people

KOTA BHARU: The government’s effort to continue the subsidies and price control for chicken and eggs proves that the proactive measures taken are timely to help the people, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said although the government has to bear a subsidy cost of RM200 million a month, it needs to be done to ensure that the people’s welfare continues to be protected, especially concerning basic needs.

“The government does not mind continuing these subsidies to ensure that the people can buy chicken and eggs at a controlled price because we understand that they are burdened by the rising cost of living,” he told reporters after launching the Kelantan-level Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI) and Menu Rahmah at Pasar Siti Khadijah, here today.

Yesterday, the government announced that the provision of subsidies and price control over chicken and eggs would continue from July 1.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, in a joint statement, said the decision was made after taking into account all aspects, including ensuring that the chicken and egg industry remains sustainable.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the government is targeting some 30,000 traders nationwide to be registered under the ReDI programme by the end of this year.

“So far, we have 12,595 traders registered with this programme, and we hope that all entrepreneurs can take this opportunity to keep moving forward and not fall behind in their business.

“This programme aims to provide support, resources and technology assistance to retail traders in entering the increasingly sophisticated and complex digital era,” he said.-Bernama