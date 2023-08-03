Salahuddin: KPDN studies Rahmah initiative for schooling supplies

PETALING JAYA: The concept of Menu Rahmah initiative for schooling assistance will be studied to help lighten the burden of parents with low income.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry would be holding engagement sessions with stakeholders to get the initiative moving from next year.

“In 100 days we will focus on Menu Rahmah first. However, as a formality I will try to arrange so that the implementation of schooling package is more organised like Menu Rahmah now,” he said after launching McDonald’s Menu Rahmah here today.

Salahuddin said for the time being, schooling aid is still chanelled via Back to School programme which is carried out in each parliamentary constituency.

The Menu Rahmah initiative which offers meals at RM5 and beiow was launched in January as an effort of the government to tackle the rising cost of living. - Bernama