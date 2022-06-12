Salary cuts, open tenders help rebuilding confidence in government

KUALA LUMPUR: The avalanche of decisive decisions made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday is just the beginning towards resetting Malaysia on the right economic and social trajectory, according to the president and chief executive officer of Emir Research, Datuk Dr Rais Hussin.

He said there will be more initiatives and actions being done to continue to rebuild Malaysia by the government after this.

“Salary cuts, no salaries for himself, open tenders, etc. will certainly help in rebuilding confidence and trust in the government, a new trajectory in good governance and integrity that can attest the monumental problem of corruption and leakages, and this is just within a few days,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s The Brief programme today.

After his first cabinet meeting yesterday, Anwar told a press conference that he will not receive a salary as a Finance Minister, the Cabinet ministers to take a 20 per cent salary pay cut, the lottery special draws to be reduced to eight times a year, and prices of eggs will be brought down.

Meanwhile, Rais said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s extensive political experience in various ministries can be an asset in managing the nation during this difficult trajectory.

He said that Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, can use his skills and experience at the country’s second-highest office to help Anwar bring the country to greater heights.

“This is a unity government where all coalition members have to be accommodated in various portfolios within the Cabinet. Being the UMNO president and Barisan National chairman, he has to be accommodated for the said reason as his name was on the list submitted by BN/UMNO,” he added. - Bernama