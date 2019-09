KOTA BARU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has condemned the action of civil servants who were has connections with a syndicate selling MyKad to foreigners.

Describing it as a form of betrayal of the trust given to them, Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda (pix) said such actions were totally unacceptable.

“Cuepacs is very disappointed with the case. We are talking about integrity, honesty and trust ... there are still a number of civil servants who are selfish and willing to put their dignity as well as the country at stake.

“It is totally unacceptable and has diminished public trust in the civil service,” he told to Bernama after opening the Kelantan Cuepacs Triennial Delegations Conference 2019, here yesterday.

Also present was Kelantan Cuepacs director Aminuddin Awang.

On Thursday, six people, including an assistant director of the Penang National Registration Department and a businessman with the ‘Datuk’ title, were charged in separate sessions courts in Penang with 32 counts of offences in connection with the issuance and sale of MyKads to foreigners. - Bernama