ALOR STAR: A 22-year-old woman lost RM422,745 after she was cheated by a matchmaking scam which duped victims who used a website to look for a life partner.

State Commercial CID chief Supt Elias Omar said the victim, a sales and finance manager at a private sector company, had, prior to this, communicated with the suspect through the social site Maskcrowd.com.

‘’The victim, who is from Gurun, first started using the website in October and then was asked to make a money transfer by the suspect to enable her to get a partner.

‘’The victims, who believed in the promises of the suspect, had performed 165 money transfer transactions to various bank accounts which were given by the latter,’’ he said in a statement, here today.

Elias said the victim only realised that she had been cheated when, until to date, no partner had been offered by the suspect, and she lodged report at the Gurun Police Station on Feb 4.

‘’However, until now, the suspect is still contacting the victim and ordering her to make payments. He threatened to continue harassing the victim or go to her house if she refuses to do so,’’ he added. - Bernama