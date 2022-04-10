Salesman, Indonesian remanded over death of alleged child abuse victim

JOHOR BAHRU: A man and an Indonesian maid are in remand for seven days from today in connection with the death of a boy, believed to have been abused, at a house in Jalan Ria 2 Taman Skudai here two days ago.

The remand order against the 28-year-old man, who is a car salesman, and the 40-year-old woman, was issued by Magistrate R Salini here today.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat was reported to have said that the incident occurred at the home of the salesman, who is a friend of the child’s father.

It was also reported that the victim’s father, who was working in Singapore, had asked for help from the salesman to take care of the boy, who is three years and nine months old, and a younger sibling for the past three months.

The victim’s one-year-old sibling, whose gender had not yet been determined, survived and did not suffer any injuries. - Bernama