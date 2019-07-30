Saltwater croc spotted in Labuan’s Kina Benuwa Mangrove park

LABUAN: A lone crocodile was spotted basking near the popular fishing spot of Kina Benuwa Mangrove Ecology Park yesterday afternoon, drawing a mixed reaction from passers-by and anglers.

The roughly 1.7m-long saltwater crocodile was seen to have come out from the wetland before swimming towards the Kina Benuwa river.

An angler, Mohd Zaid Kasim@Achai told Bernama he was climbing down the retaining wall to try his newly-bought fake fish bait at the river but was caught completely by surprise upon seeing the reptile at about 1.34pm.

“I wanted to go to my favourite fishing spot, but then I saw a static object by the wall. I thought it was a lizard but it turned out to be a crocodile,” he said.

The angler said he immediately took out his mobile phone and recorded a video of the reptile before uploading it to his Facebook page to alert members of the public, especially anglers.

The Wild Life Department official, when contacted, confirmed to have received a video and picture about the sighting of the saltwater crocodile in the area but said that the reptile had not endangered the people or entered the public park areas.

In January this year, a 1.8-metre-long estuarine crocodile was also sighted at the Mawilla beach, giving a shock to many beach-goers. — Bernama