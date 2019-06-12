Sand lorry driver issued summons for driving barefoot

ALOR STAR: A sand lorry driver was issued summons for driving barefoot during Ops Selamat, in conjunction with Aidilfitri, on Sultan Abdul Halim Expressway here today.

Kedah Police Contingent headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head, Supt Chuah Seong Lim said the 30-year-old man was detained at 11am on the last day of the operation launched on May 29.

He said two summonses were issued against the lorry driver, who was not properly dressed and for driving the lorry with bald tires.

“Once stopped for inspection, the man got down without shoes ... and when asked why he was driving without shoes he said his shoes were soaking wet, but we are still taking action against him.

“Police view these offences seriously as it involves commercial vehicles and drivers of these vehicles have to comply with all the rules to ensure the safety of other road users,“ he told reporters after the end of the operation here, today. — Bernama