SANDAKAN: Twelve-percent voter turnout has been recorded for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election from the moment the polling centres were opened at 7.30am until 9am today.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun, however, hoped more voters would come out to cast their votes early as the weather would become hotter in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters when visiting the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Papat 1 dan 2 here, Azhar said there were nine voting channels at the centre to facilitate 4,000 voters in the area.

He said the polling had so far run smoothly without any commotion or incident that would affect public order.

The polling process, which will end at 5pm, involves 39,684 eligible voters in Sandakan.

On May 7, 75% of the 270 early voters comprising police officers and rank-and-file personnel cast their ballots.

According to the electoral rolls, 51% of the voters in Sandakan are Chinese, 45% are Muslim Bumiputera and the rest are of other races.

Some 49.48% of the voters are male and the rest, female. — Bernama