PUTRAJAYA: The Sandakan by-election will take place on May 11, and nomination on April 27, said Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said early voting will be on May 7.

Azhar who announced the dates at a press conference at the EC headquarters said the cost for holding the by-election will be RM3.1 million.

He said the electoral roll for the seat had 39,856 ordinary voters and 270 early voters.

“The EC would mobilise 770 polling staff to manage 21 polling centres with a total of 92 voting streams,“ he said.

The seat fell vacant after its MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, 65, who was also Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, on March 28 due to a heart attack.

In the 14th General Election last May, Wong, who was also state DAP chairman, won the seat with a majority of 10,098 votes. He secured 9,094 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Lim Ming Ho who obtained 8,996 votes.