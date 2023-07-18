Sanusi charges have nothing to do with politics: Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: The charges against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) have nothing to do with politics and there is no agenda behind it, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He claimed Muhammad Sanusi’s remarks clearly crossed the line and undermined the Selangor’s royal institution.

Amirudin said what was highlighted by Muhammad Sanusi in his speech was just not about him as the Menteri Besar of Selangor, but also involved the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“So, the report was lodged by the Dewan Diraja Selangor chaired by the Sultan himself,” he said at the PRN: The Fight for Selangor forum here, today.

Amirudin said everybody needs to respect the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution.

He claimed that Muhammad Sanusi had twisted facts when clarifying his apology over the issue.

Amirudin said the Selangor Royal Council had to lodge the police report against Muhammad Sanusi in line with Sultan Sharafuddin’s decree on June 19 on the dissolution of the State Assembly.

“In his royal address, the Sultan clearly warned all politicians against using or taking advantage on the 3R issues (religion, royalty and race) ahead of the state polls, and that whoever crossed that line will have to face the law,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, was charged in two Selayang Sessions Courts here today with inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk last week.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read out separately before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have committed acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

Meanwhile, Amirudin described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal for him to be retained as Menteri Besar as a moral booster to ensure victory at the state polls next month.

He said Anwar’s confidence in him was indeed a huge recognition for the achievements of the state government under his leadership in developing and prospering the state.

“It will motivate me and my team to ensure a significant majority in the state election,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister officially announced today that Amirudin will be retained as Menteri Besar if the Unity Government continues to lead Selangor after the state polls on Aug 12.

Anwar said the proposal to retain the Sungai Tua state assemblyman was made following Amirudin’s performance in governing the state, which saw it achieved the best position in the country’s economic growth. - Bernama