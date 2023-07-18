Sanusi claims ‘no freedom of speech in Malaysia’

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor claims there is no freedom of speech in Malaysia after he was charged with two counts of sedition today (July 18) for insulting the Selangor Royal institution.

Muhammad Sanusi, who was charged at the Selayang Sessions Court, told the media that the charges against him were politically motivated ahead of the state elections on Aug 12.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Muhammad Sanusi as saying: “It seems that in Malaysia, we can’t say anything.

“In Malaysia, we have a fearful government that uses the police to arrest and suppress our freedom of speech, with all public agencies being used to impede the development and well-being of the people.

“I am confident that with these charges, many Malaysians (now) realise their (government’s) real intentions.”

Bernama reported that Muhammad Sanusi was charged at the Selayang Sessions Court with uttering seditious words in regards to the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar during a political talk last week.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is also Pakatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

He was alleged to have committed the act which was seditious in nature by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

The incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman was charged with committing the offence at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara - Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, near here at 11 pm last July 11.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if found guilty.

More to come..