Sanusi hints at contesting in state polls despite charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today hinted that the legal action taken against him today does not hamper his preparations to contest in the state election next month.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is the incumbent for the Jeneri state seat in Kedah, was earlier charged at two Sessions Courts in Selayang here, with two counts of uttering seditious words over the appointment of Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government, during a political talk last week.

The court, however, set Oct 4 for mention and submission of documents.

“Alhamdulillah, (the court set the date in) October, so I can contest in the state polls first,” the menteri besar told reporters after the court proceedings.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is also Perikatan Nasional election director, pleaded not guilty to the two charges before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh, respectively.

Both courts allowed Muhammad Sanusi bail of RM5,000 each with one surety and also ordered him not to make any comments regarding the case until the disposal of the case.

Muhammad Sanusi posted the bail amounting to RM10,000 for both charges.-Bernama