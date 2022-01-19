SAR for Orang Asli girl continues on sixth day

IPOH: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Orang Asli girl who was reported missing last Friday continued on the sixth day today in the forest in Kampung Selaur, near Kampung Padang Jeri, in Gerik, today with the help of the Drone Unit from some agencies.

A spokesman from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the operation, led by the police, continued at 8.40 am today and was extended to a distance of eight kilometres.

According to Gerik police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood, the 10-year-old Orang Asli girl, identified as Kamaliah Anab, from Hutan Temenggor, Kampung Selaur, was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants.

He said the girl was reported missing at about 10 am last Friday, a day after she went out with her family and a few friends into the forest to look for food and forest products.

The SAR operation involved the police , as well as the Fire and Rescue Department, Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa), Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and Sapura Komunikasi, as well as the Senoi Praaq and the Tracker Dog Unit. — Bernama