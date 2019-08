NILAI: “Nora darling, Nora I love you ... mum is here”.

That was the comforting, motherly call of Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, captured in a voice recording that echoed through the thick forested area surrounding the Dusun Resort here, where a large scale search and rescue operation (SAR) was in its fifth day to locate her missing teenage daughter, Nora Anne.

The SAR team earlier today opted to use megaphone-amplified voice recordings of close family members in the operation involving 200 members led by the Senoi Praaq.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said Meabh’s voice was used first as she was closest to Nora Anne.

Mohamad, when asked, said the missing 15-year Irish teenager’s family members were not part of the SAR operation for security reasons.

Quoirin arrived at the resort with her parents from London on Saturday for a two-week vacation, before she was reported missing on Sunday at 8am.

Mohamad said the special needs teenager was believed to have climbed out of her resort room window.

“An able bodied or normal person would be weak by the fifth day, and that is why we need to find the victim as soon as possible,” he said, adding that fingerprints found on the room window were still being processed and investigated.

He also denied an English daily report that the Quoirins had not allowed the police to interview Nora Anne’s siblings, saying that they (police) did not encounter any problems interviewing every single member of the family.

Part of the SAR operations also included having the victim’s photograph distributed at roadblocks, and listing her details in the National Urgent Response Alert (NUR Alert) system, he said, adding that police was also cooperating with Interpol on the case. — Bernama