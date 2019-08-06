SAR operation for two missing soldiers ceased

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue operation for two army personnel who were reported missing while on duty at Pulau Perak, Kedah, on July 20 has been ceased.

Malaysian Armed Forces in a statement said the operation dubbed “Op Carilamat” was ceased as there was no indication and no discovery of bodies after it was carried out for 72 hours.

According to the statement, a Royal Malaysian Navy vessel was ordered to continue the search and monitor the location until July 26 but no positive clues were found.

“To date, the vessel is still in the Maritime Operations Area around Pulau Perak carrying out maritime patrols and has been directed to report immediately if there are any new leads.

“Meanwhile, a Royal Malaysian Air Force helicopter is on standby if required,“ it said.

The statement said the MAF had never neglected the welfare of its personnel and had always complied with existing regulations in terms of administration, training and operations.

“All efforts have been made by MAF and related agencies in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure to locate the missing personnel,“ it said.

Kpl David Edmund Rapi and L/kpl Moses Logers from the Fourth Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment based at Bukit Cowder Camp, were reported missing while on duty at the Op Pejarak site in Pulau Perak. — Bernama