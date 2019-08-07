SAR to locate missing Irish girl now 206 strong

SEREMBAN: Twenty-eight new personnel were added this morning to the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation to locate the 15-year-old Irish girl who has been missing at Pantai Hills, near here since Sunday morning.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar was reported as saying that the total number of personnel involved in the operation is now 206 strong.

“We have also deployed six sniffer dogs to help in the search for Nora Anne Quoirin,“ he said in a press conference.

He then said that apart from the police and Fire and Rescue Department, other agencies involved in the operation were from the Civil Defence, Rela, the General Operations Force including the Senoi Praaq unit, Forestry Department, as well as the local Orang Asli community.

As of Tuesday night, the teams have re-combed a 10ha area near the resort where Nora Anne Quoirin’s family was lodging at the time.

Nora Anne Quoirin arrived at the resort with her parents from London on Saturday, for a two-week vacation, before she was reported missing on Sunday at 8am.

Her family believes that she may have been abducted, but police have ruled this out for now.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the case is still classified as a missing person case as no criminal element has been detected yet.

“We also believe that the victim is still somewhere in the area hence why our assets such as General Operations Force, helicopter, Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence Force and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) are focused here,” he said today.