Sarawak allows immediately family members travel in pair

KUCHING: Sarawak has decided to follow the latest national ruling in allowing two immediate family members to travel in a car, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said.

In a statement issued here today, Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the decision would take effect immediately after taking into consideration feedbacks gathered from the public over the ruling, which was announced by the Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

“We will now allow two immediate members to travel in a car for the purpose of buying food, medicine, daily necessities, dietary supplements or any other goods from any provider of essential services or to seek healthcare and medical services,” he said.

According to him, the committee did not make its decision immediately after Ismail Sabri made the announcement yesterday as they had yet to receive any official information from the federal government then.

“We have to be extremely careful when making any crucial decision at this very critical time for this can have momentous and far reaching impact in the state. We are, after all, still vigorously fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama