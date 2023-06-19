Sarawak creates new units in line with public sector digitalisation agenda

KUCHING: Sarawak has established two new state public service units namely the Transformation and Innovation Unit and the Public Service Digitalisation Unit in line with the state government’s agenda to introduce digitalisation in the public sector.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak civil servants must keep up with technological developments and follow changing trends to continue providing the best services to the people.

“We are responsible for implementing policies to continue to bring prosperity, positive change and innovation in various fields in line with the current changes to secure the future of our beloved Sarawak.

“The Segulai, Sejalai (Together in Unity) slogan which was recognised by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) is also appropriate to portray the solidarity of civil servants in ministries or agencies in Sarawak and the federal government,“ he said when speaking at the ceremony to honour the federal and state civil servants who have served in Sarawak, here tonight.

Abang Johari said state and federal government civil servants in Sarawak play an important role in leading the government’s delivery system more professionally and efficiently for the benefit of the people.

“As the driving force behind government policies and initiatives, civil servants have helped make the administration in Sarawak more stable, professional and world-class,“ he added. - Bernama