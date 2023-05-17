Sarawak developing app to monitor crocodile presence in real-time

KUCHING: The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is collaborating with Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) to develop an application for monitoring the presence of crocodiles in real-time.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh said through the application, the crocodile population can be continuously monitored, and hotpots of human-crocodile conflict can be identified.

He added that the Sarawak government is always ready to pioneer and lead the use of the latest technology in any field.

“Generally, drones and the Global Positioning System (GPS) are used to observe and record the distribution of crocodiles and crocodile nests.

“However, we must accept that we have to share the habitat with crocodiles and take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of crocodile attacks,” he said in response to a question from Mohd Chee Kadir (GPS-Kabong) during the question and answer session at the state assembly sitting here today.

Len Talif said from 2020 to date, SFC has conducted 107 operations which saw 95 crocodiles captured and 482 eggs relocated.

“From 2020 to 2022, a total of 77 crocodile hunting licences were issued.

“The Crocodile 3M (Knowing, Understanding and Conserving) Awareness Programme is also held regularly in areas with crocodile presence, and we also placed warning signs at strategic locations,” he said. -Bernama