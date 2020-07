KUCHING: Sarawak is currently facing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with 10 new cases reported today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister I, said the double-digit increase shows that the people in the state need to be more disciplined and comply with every directive.

“This Monday we will hold a meeting with the Sarawak Health Department to get full information on the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) in all hospitals in the state.

“Sarawak needs to be prepared and if the amount of PPE is not enough we will make additional purchases and frontliners are also advised to be mentally and physically prepared to face any eventuality,“ he told the Covid-19 daily press conference here today.

He said two new clusters were detected in Sarawak today, namely LNG Jupiter vessel and Kuching Medical Centre which recorded three and two positive cases respectively.

On the 10 positive cases, Uggah said six are from Kuching district, and two each from Samarahan and Bintulu districts, bringing the total to 594.

He also said the department would continue to conduct random testing and interview in selected locations.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the SDMC meeting today decided that all Sarawakians who returned from abroad must undergo the 14-day quarantine at the designated centres and the Covid-19 test will be done on the second and 10th day. — Bernama